Insider Selling: Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Major Shareholder Sells $484,140.44 in Stock

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $484,140.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,171,510 shares in the company, valued at $11,925,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 147,916 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $1,504,305.72.

On Monday, May 22nd, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 40,603 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $412,526.48.

On Friday, May 19th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,069 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $315,350.35.

On Friday, May 12th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 5,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $55,825.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 21,763 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $220,894.45.

On Monday, May 8th, Global Icav Pilgrim sold 31,283 shares of Flame Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $317,522.45.

Flame Acquisition Price Performance

FLME opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

About Flame Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $27,023,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 628,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Flame Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,424,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 278.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 330,785 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

