Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $198,760.38 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.