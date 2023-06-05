Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $556,254.45 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,620,752.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of National Research stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of National Research by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.