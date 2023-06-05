Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $105,500.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $217.24 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Palo Alto Networks

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

