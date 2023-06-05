Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $74,998.84 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $74,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pulmonx Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of LUNG opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
