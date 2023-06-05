Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $74,998.84 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $74,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pulmonx Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $12.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.