Insider Selling: Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dori Ginn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of Range Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RRC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

