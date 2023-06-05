Insider Selling: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CEO Sells 75,200 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.