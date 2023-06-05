Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CFO Sells $1,530,600.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $129.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

