Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells 16,000,000 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

About Under Armour

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.