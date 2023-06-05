Insider Selling: Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Insider Sells 16,000,000 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Under Armour stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A.
