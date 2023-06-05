Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $974,779.62 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $189,889.92.

On Thursday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 510 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $16,238.40.

NYSE W opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.01.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

