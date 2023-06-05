Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,343 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 254% compared to the average daily volume of 661 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Polaris by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Down 0.9 %

PII traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,357. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

