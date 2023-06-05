iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 213,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $26.04. 13,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,923. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

