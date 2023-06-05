iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,097,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.