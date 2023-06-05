Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 621 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,473 shares of company stock worth $29,648,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,215,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

