Kepos Capital LP Has $244,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 177.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ALB stock traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $205.93. 278,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

