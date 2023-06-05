Kepos Capital LP Makes New $40,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.58. 491,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.50.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

