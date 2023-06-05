Kepos Capital LP Sells 161 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kepos Capital LP decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,173. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $287.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.