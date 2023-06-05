Knowles (NYSE:KN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of KN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Knowles has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knowles by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,836,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after acquiring an additional 924,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knowles by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Knowles by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,365,000 after acquiring an additional 312,758 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

