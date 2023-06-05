Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

Koss stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.55. Koss has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Get Koss alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.