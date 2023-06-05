Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Liquidity Services Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $490.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.54. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $22.59.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
