Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $490.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.54. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $628,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $390,170.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,041 shares of company stock valued at $588,987 over the last 90 days. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

