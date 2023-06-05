Loews Co. (NYSE:L) VP Purchases $6,199,600.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Loews stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 616.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,120 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $26,333,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Loews by 587.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 326,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

