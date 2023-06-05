LPL Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 698% compared to the typical volume of 377 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $4.10 on Monday, reaching $198.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.89. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.