Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $412.22.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $365.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $258.79 and a 1-year high of $389.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.08% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

