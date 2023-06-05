Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 3,610,832 Shares

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,610,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $8,990,971.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,469,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,558,101.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA opened at $2.80 on Monday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 5,032.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

