Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,387,160.88 in Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 1,805,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,387,160.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,521,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,840.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LYRA opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.42. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,032.86% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

