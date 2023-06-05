Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of MNTX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.63.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. Research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
