Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of MNTX opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.80 million. Research analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 435,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

