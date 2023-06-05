MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) CEO Sells $45,300.00 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,809.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Castagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Michael Castagna sold 75,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $41,300.00.

MNKD stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. MannKind Co. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

