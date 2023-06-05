Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells $5,362,200.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,566,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after buying an additional 3,934,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

