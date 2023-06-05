Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.41. 402,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

