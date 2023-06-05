McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.27. 90,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,756. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

