MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) Critical Review

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and CannLabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MDxHealth and CannLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 CannLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MDxHealth currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 160.55%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than CannLabs.

This table compares MDxHealth and CannLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -104.02% -193.40% -42.11% CannLabs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and CannLabs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million 1.77 -$44.04 million ($1.90) -2.12 CannLabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannLabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth.

Risk and Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannLabs has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDxHealth beats CannLabs on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About CannLabs

(Get Rating)

CannLabs, Inc. engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.