Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 743,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,499. The company has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

