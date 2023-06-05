MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,265.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,856. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,273.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,125.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.