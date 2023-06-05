MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $21.60 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $21.60 or 0.00080667 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $96.47 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00027682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,766.56 or 0.99967945 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.05077224 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,734,989.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

