MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDXG opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $668.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $51,117.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,522 shares of company stock worth $637,983. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,957,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

