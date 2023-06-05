Mirova Acquires 11,037 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Kroger were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 1,041,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,956. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

