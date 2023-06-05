Mirova Acquires 472 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mirova increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Danaher were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 316,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,247. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.32 and a 200-day moving average of $253.24. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.