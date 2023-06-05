Mirova Buys 1,858 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mirova increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Centene were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after purchasing an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.9 %

CNC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 434,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CNC shares. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.