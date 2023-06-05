Mirova Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mirova lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 35,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 292,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OMC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. The company had a trading volume of 132,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,355. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

