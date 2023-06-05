Mirova Has $1.02 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mirova boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

NYSE USB traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $31.49. 3,001,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,854,759. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

