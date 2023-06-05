Mirova Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mirova increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.72.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $524.07. 133,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.92 and its 200-day moving average is $508.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

