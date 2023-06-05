Mirova Has $336,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mirova trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. 1,586,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

