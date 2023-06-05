Mirova Has $379,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mirova trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.53. 201,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,335. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

