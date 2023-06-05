Mirova Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 198,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,795 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after buying an additional 199,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 900,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

