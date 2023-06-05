Mirova Has $522,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mirova lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,497,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.46. 120,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

