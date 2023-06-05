Mirova Purchases 9,278 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mirova raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.23. 167,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

