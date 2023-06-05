Mirova Sells 2,348 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mirova reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

VRSK traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,095. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.83 and its 200-day moving average is $187.90.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

