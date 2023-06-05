Mirova Sells 2,699 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mirova lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Sysco were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 332,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

