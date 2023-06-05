Mirova Sells 3,686 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mirova lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,399. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

