Mirova Sells 7,353 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirova cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.